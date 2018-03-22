ERC inaugurates "Women Development Association" building in Yemen

Mohammed Al Muhairi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, said that the inauguration of the building is part of the ERC’s desire to support Yemeni women, ease their suffering, and involve them in the development process, by resuming the work of the association to support women’s crafts projects, such as sewing, handicrafts, charity activities and training courses, in order to receive financial profit for families working in the association.

He added that restoring and furnishing the association’s building is part of a series of development projects organised by the ERC in Shabwa, which aim to improve the living conditions of local citizens and provide them with a decent life.

Abdrabbuh Hashla Nasser, Secretary-General of the Local Council of the Governorate of Shabwa, praised the UAE's support in Yemen via the ERC through its services, rescue and infrastructure projects.

He also thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting the Yemeni people, assisting and developing government and non-government institutions in Shabwa, and bringing hope to local citizens, in light of the economic crisis that is hindering the country’s development.