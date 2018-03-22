Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Friend of Louvre delegation

Sheikh Nahyan said that the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a bridge of art and culture between the East and West, which spreads the principles of tolerance, loving and acceptance, while rejecting all forms of intolerance, violence and hatred.

He added that the opening of Louvre in Abu Dhabi is a historic event for the UAE and embodies a historic legacy in promoting the values of tolerance, the language of dialogue, and peaceful coexistence with others, laid down by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The delegation, in turn, thanked Sheikh Nahyan.