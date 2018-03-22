Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation endorses HR Tech MENA Summit 2018

Initiated in 2015 by QnA International and with three powerful editions in the past, the HR Tech MENA summit has evolved into a powerhouse of its own that brings together regional thought leaders and international experts to discuss the ongoing digital revolution in the workplace.

Sidh N.C, Director, QnA International, commented, "The future of HR, and the organisation, will be a hodgepodge mix of people and technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and IoT to name just a few of the revolutionary tech affecting the workplace. To manage these new changes in the interaction between human workers and technology, and the technologies involved in managing human workers too, platforms such as the HR Tech MENA Summit provide a great opportunity for learning and understanding."

The Summit will bring together top HR and IT leaders from a number of forward thinking organisations in the MENA region along with global technology trendsetters under one roof for a period of two days. It will tackle various subjects from AI, Robotics, Employee learning systems, the changes in traditional HR processes, systems, and products, gamification, the importance of Social Media, and the challenges in adapting to a SaaS delivery model, and cloud systems.

At this year’s edition, the summit has introduced a new format with the main conference on day one, and two parallel sessions focused on ‘Talent Tech’, and ‘Learning and Development Tech’ on day two that will give delegates a choice between diving deeper into topics of their choice, and to explore networking opportunities, of which the organisers have planned over 15 hours.

The fourth annual HR Tech MENA Summit will be held from 7th-8th May 2018 at the Palazzo Versace, Dubai.