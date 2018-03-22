Zayed Charitable Foundation, Kyrgyzstan Embassy discuss cooperation

The Director-General of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, has discussed with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE, Eshimbekov Chyngyz Kazybaevich, ways of enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, Al Ameri emphasised that the foundation continues its march in supporting developing countries and communities with assistance that will provide a decent life for all groups without racial or religious discrimination. The foundation strives to achieve the goals set out in the Foundation Articles of Association to promote education, health and charitable work in general, and to encourage scientific research and studies, as well as providing relief assistance to people affected by natural disasters or by the scourge of war.

He pointed out that in the "Year of Zayed", the foundation has intensified its relief and assistance programmes at home and abroad, and prepared its priorities that are commensurate with its objectives, as well as implementing projects that will alleviate the suffering of underprivileged people.

For his part, Ambassador Kazybaevich expressed his country's appreciation for Zayed Foundation support since the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continues to help especially in infrastructure projects that will enhance Kyrgyzstan's development.

He also expressed the embassy's readiness to cooperate with the foundation to continue its projects in Kyrgyzstan, and invited the Director-General to visit his country to view the previous projects and to identify the areas where assistance is needed.

The meeting included a number of recommendations some of them were, the preparation of a file to study the requirements of assistance in the fields of education, health, and social charitable programmes, and a study of the projects that would raise the standard of living for the friendly people.