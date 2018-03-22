Hessa Buhumaid highlights Saudi-UAE alignment on community development

During her visit to the UAE pavilion at the Riyadh International Book Fair, Buhumaid shed light on the strength of Saudi-UAE ties as well as the alignment between the two countries on key issues of mutual interest and overall vision. She cited the harmonious relationship between the two nations as an exemplary model for others to follow.

The minister highlighted the unified strategic objectives between the two countries across various fields such as social development including families and people of determination, volunteerism, quality of services, non-profit organisations, in addition to social security and sustainable development.

She also stressed the need to stimulate creativity and innovation for those above the age of sixty and the importance of altering the way that the elderly community is perceived in the UAE by investing in matters that bear importance to them, such as health, education, community, culture and heritage. She highlighted the rapid growth of the elderly population worldwide, noting that current figures in the UAE are set to double within the next ten years.

During her visit to the exhibition, Buhumaid also shed light on the "Intergenerational Conversations" initiative, which brought together over 100 participants through design and creative collaborations encompassing a total of five sessions, highlighting the key learnings from the session, explaining that our negative perception of the elderly limits our capabilities and productive energy. She also stressed the importance of knowledge-sharing with older generations and that one’s zest for life and enthusiasm for enriching experiences does not wane with age.

In another session, Buhumaid discussed a series of three stories entitled "Learning my Rights" which sought to convey the protection of children’s rights to children in an engaging manner. The series was approved by the Federal Law No.3 of 2016 on child’s rights (Wadeema’s Law) and developed partnership with Bidaya.

The initiative focuses on family-care highlighting the importance of a family’s role in caring for their children without excessive reliance on domestic help. The initiative also aims to increase awareness among children to obtain the right documents to allow them to claim state rights for medical, education and transportation services, maintaining that every child deserves to live and be raised in a safe and secure environment free from harm.

Rounding off the seminar, she mentioned that it is through visionary leadership and cooperation, the two nations have been able to achieve their goal of developing a productive society.