UAE, Saudi Arabia discuss civil aviation cooperation

The meeting, which was chaired by Ismail Mohammed Al Balushi, Assistant General Manager of Aviation Safety Affairs Sector, and Laila Hareb Al Muhairi, the main coordinator of the logistics and infrastructure sector in the UAE, touched on mechanisms of registration and licensing of drones and helipads and the tools of supervision and management by the UAE GCAA.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, GCAA Director-General, said, "This meeting is a reflection of the keenness of the two sister countries to enhance cooperation in the field of air transport and civil aviation in general to develop and enforce and maintain the safety and security regulations according to international standards. The meeting discussed International best practices and recommendations that contribute to raising the level of aviation safety, and as the leading position of the two countries and the large size of their aviation industry requires their cooperation for the continuous development of the region and the world. "

The General Civil Aviation Authority is the federal authority that manages and regulates the UAE airspace and the aviation sector in order to serve the public in a dynamic and thriving aviation environment.