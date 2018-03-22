German delegation visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

The meeting supports DEWA’s commitment to enhance cooperation and joint work, and exchange expertise and best practices with international organisations. DEWA team presented the authority's most important projects, initiatives, and programmes, which adopt sustainability as part of its vision.

DEWA has adopted the triple-bottom-line approach to sustainability of economy, society, and the environment, that supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75% of Dubai's total power output from clean energy by 2050.

These projects include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which has a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, at a total investment of AED50 billion and will eventually save approximately 6.5 million tonnes per annum in carbon emissions.

The German delegation commended DEWA’s efforts and projects to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix, expressing interest in participating in DEWA’s projects, especially at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.