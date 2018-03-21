Rashid Al Nuaimi and Thani Al Zeyoudi tour the Sustainable City in Dubai

Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi stressed that opening the door to sustainable development across all sectors is key to a brighter future for not just the UAE, but the world.



He said, "Sustainability is a main pillar of the UAE Vision 2021. The Sustainable City is the first green residential development of its kind in the region, where 100% of its energy needs will be met by solar power. It strikes the right balance between social, economic and environmental sustainability.



He added: "I am really proud of what I saw today. We look forward to cooperating more with the private sector for the purpose pf adopting best world practices in building codes. Next month, we will announce Ajman’s new building codes."



Dr. Al Zeyoudi said: "The UAE aims to create a better lifestyle for the local community, both nationals and residents. To that end, the UAE follows a clear strategy and objectives that have already secured it a prominent position as the destination of choice for expats from across the world."



He added that the UAE has made great strides in the shift towards a sustainable future. "The Sustainable City is at the heart of this shift," he said.



The AED 1.25 billion project, located in Dubai Land on the Al Qudra Road, is the Middle East’s first fully-fledged sustainable development, and spreads over five million square feet.



It is the first real estate project in Dubai that focuses on the economic, environmental and social aspects of sustainability. The city features a host of initiatives to conserve resources, including energy-efficient housing designs and eco-friendly building materials. The City is designed to produce 100% of its energy needs using renewable and clean energy sources upon its completion, supporting Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 which targets to produce 75% of its energy requirements from clean sources by 2050.



The first phase of The Sustainable City, comprising of 500 villas in five residential clusters, a buffer zone, an urban farm, an equestrian centre and a mixed-use development, has around 2000 residents, with second phase of the development set to be completed before the end of 2018.