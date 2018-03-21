UNHCR Director in UAE praises support of Sheikha Fatima for refugee women’s fund

  • Wednesday 21, March 2018 in 7:30 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Toby Harward, Director of the Office of the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, in the UAE, has thanked Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for re-activating the refugee women’s fund and a donation of US$1 million to the fund, to provide protection and a decent and safe life to thousands of refugee women and children.

In his speech marking the International Mother’s Day, he greeted Sheikha Fatima and all mothers in the UAE, saying that the "Mother of the UAE" is a role model and inspiration for Emirati girls, which will raise the position of women and mothers through empowering and encouraging them to lead in many areas, especially in charity and volunteer work, in line with the ethics and values of the UAE community and following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Harward highlighted the deteriorating international refugee crisis while noting that women represent 50 percent of refugees, and in many cases, they are taking care of their families in difficult conditions, and the UNHCR is calling on everyone to support them.