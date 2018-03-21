UAE Ambassador meets with Governor of Jazan Region

Governor of Jazan welcomed the UAE diplomat and highlighted the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and joint work in various fields.

He also wished him good luck to discharge his missions to develop the distinguished ties in all domains in the light of the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Shakhbout extended thanks and appreciation to Governor of Jazan Region, praising the development witnessed by the Kingdom in General and Jazan Region in particular.

They also exchanged cordial talks and discussed issues of mutual interest.