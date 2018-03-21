Mohammed bin Rashid visits widow of late Obeid Al Helou

"On Mother’s Day, I was honoured to visit Fatima Ibrahim bin Suleiman, widow of Obeid Al Helou. I had heard a lot about her, she is an Emirati mother who devotes herself not only to her family, but also to her community. We thank her, and all mothers, today and every day," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

The late Obeid Al Helou was known for his humanitarian work and support for the underprivileged, and his wife has continued the legacy of her husband to serve both the community and follow-up with the many projects outside the UAE.