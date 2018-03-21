UAE condemns terrorist bombing in Kabul

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated the UAE's vehement condemnation and denunciation of all forms of violence and terrorism which targets all regardless of religion and race. It has expressed its deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing for a speedy recovery to all those injured in the attack.

The statement expressed the UAE's solidarity with the Afghan government in the face of violence and extremism, and called on the international community to join forces to confront this serious scourge which threatens the security and stability of the world.