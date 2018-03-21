GWU celebrates Mother’s Day

In a statement during a GWU ceremony marking the occasion, Al Suwaidi said that the Mother of the UAE deserves all her appreciation and honour, because she is the leader of women in the country and is always working to make Emirati women and mothers happy while providing them with a suitable environment to raise their children on values and principles that will prepare them for the future.

Lulua Al Humaidi, Director of the Heritage Industries and Crafts Administration at the GWU, congratulated everyone on Mother’s Day and added that the GWU has implemented programmes to improve the conditions of families, women and children.