UAE Ambassador meets IGAD Executive Secretary

Sharjah24 – WAM: Ghazi Abdullah Salem Al Mehri, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia and UAE Permanent Representative to the African Union, Tuesday met with the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, IGAD, Mahboub Maalim, and discussed ways of developing cooperation between the UAE and IGAD.
Expressing his thanks and appreciation to the ambassador's invitation, Al Mehri said that he wants to develop relations between the two parties. He went on to say that he is confident in the prospects of cooperation with the UAE.
The two sides conferred their common desire to communicate and coordinate between them.