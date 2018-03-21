Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs first FFRD meeting

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to the Fujairah Crown Prince and Vice President of the FFRD, and Khamees Al Noon, Director-General of the FFRD, as well as members of the FFRD’s board.

During the meeting, the participants presented and discussed the current agenda and the implementation of the FFRD’s development plans, as per national standards.

The Crown Prince was briefed about the development projects to be implemented in Fujairah this year, and he reiterated the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on the necessity of completing current projects, eliminating obstacles, and implementing approved projects, as this would help to achieve the emirate's future vision while highlighting the importance for the FFRD to prioritise and fulfil the needs of citizens.