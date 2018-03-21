MFNCA holds meeting with Council’s General Secretariat

The meeting was attended by FNC Secretary-General Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri; Dr. Said Mohammed Al Ghafli, Assistant Under-Secretary for FNC Affairs at the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs (MFNCA); along with the FNC’s Assistant Secretary-General for Legislation and Oversight Dr Jaber Al Zaabi; and Assistant Secretary-General for Support Services Jasim Al Zaabi; in addition to department managers and team leaders from both entities.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to holding these meetings on a regular basis to enhance cooperation with various strategic partners, and to encourage joint efforts among all federal agencies in line with the aspirations of the UAE’s wise leadership.

"This meeting is an important opportunity to exchange views and ideas to optimise coordination between the Government and the Council in the coming stages," he explained. "This, in turn, promotes positive cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities in the UAE."

"We, at the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, seek to build closer ties with all parties by identifying the most important obstacles that prevent coordination between us, and setting plans to address them in order to boost collaboration, propose solid development strategies, and launch innovative initiatives to improve services," Lootah concluded.

Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri highlighted the importance of regular meetings with the MFNCA to discuss all matters related to facilitating and developing operations so as to enable the Council to exercise its Constitutional, regulatory and political functions. He asserted that this strong relationship will continue to achieve greater success for the Council, allowing it to work hand in hand with the Government to realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the aspirations of the citizens of the UAE.

The two entities discussed ways to develop operations and coordination with the Ministry in various fields to enhance interaction and cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities. The meeting also looked into means of enhancing cooperation and improving communication to achieve the best results, discussing joint media initiatives that seek to promote political participation and awareness among all members of society.

This meeting is one of a series of similar regular gatherings organised by the MFNCA to explore means of coordination between various government entities.