UAE Ambassador attends meeting on Australia’s defence products

  • Wednesday 21, March 2018 in 12:12 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Obaid Al Heri Salem Al Ketbi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, recently attended an informational meeting on the second edition of the Australian Military Sales Catalogue, at the invitation of Christopher Pyne, Australia's Minister of Defence.
The meeting, on the dialogue which was officially launched earlier this week, was held at the headquarters of the Australian Parliament in Canberra and attended by a number of heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Australia, officials and representatives of companies working in the security and defence industries.
 
The catalogue promotes products and services produced by Australia’s defence industry for export.
 
Pyne highlighted Australia's international achievements and reputation in its export of defence products, revealing his ministry's plan to expand cooperation with Australian companies to increase military exports.