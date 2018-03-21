'Mother of the Nation' previews the upcoming festival site and line up of events

This year marks a special edition of the festival, as it will join the nation in commemorating the ‘Year of Zayed’ to celebrate the legacy of a beloved leader who championed a more inclusive and empowering role for women in Emirati society. As part of the ‘Year of Zayed’ celebrations, a special performance involving 500 airborne drones will be presented on the final day of the Mother of the Nation Festival.



Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "This year marks the third edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival and, as we look to build the festival’s reach and variety of experiences, we recognise the role and impact of events such as these in attracting tourists to Abu Dhabi and supporting the local community. Mother of the Nation is the biggest festival in Abu Dhabi, and plays an invaluable role in showcasing the capital as a destination of distinction. By embodying Sheikha Fatima’s inspirational values of empowerment, conservation, collaboration and sustainability, the festival aims to promote the themes of tolerance, collaboration, and camaraderie within families and across the UAE community."



Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "It is with immense pleasure that we invite the citizens of Abu Dhabi, visitors and tourists alike, to join us for the Mother of the Nation Festival, a true celebration of Her Highness’s vision for our society and for women in our nation. This year we promise to bring an even more vibrant and engaging festival atmosphere, with a host of entertainment activities for all members of the family to enjoy."