MBRSG hosts 4th station on its Future Trip programme

  • Tuesday 20, March 2018 in 10:15 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), the first research and teaching institution focusing on governance and public policy in the Arab world, hosted the 4th station on its Future Trip programme’s second edition.

The unique initiative seeks to empower future government leaders, introduce them to the latest developments in government administration, all the while harmonising government efforts to achieve excellence.

The 4th station included discussions on a number of key topics of importance for the Dubai Government. Officials from the Higher Legislations Committee informed participants about the evolution, progress and significance of legislation, and criteria and general guidelines for drafting legislations. Law-makers also gave a general overview of the role of legislative supervision.