TRA launches 'Coverage Centre'

The centre provides a field survey to test, measure, and analyse the quality of mobile operator networks in the UAE, and simulate user experience. The launch of the centre embodies the TRA's strategy to improve and develop telecommunications services and improve customer satisfaction by continuously improving the quality of services offered in the UAE.



The smart system is being installed in specially designed vehicles, as well as smart devices for interior areas. After the survey is completed, the system transmits data that has been collected automatically and displays it in a special monitoring room that has been specially constructed for this purpose. The coverage room will analyse the data of the networks operators, identify problems that may arise and resolve them in coordination with the operators. Network performance reports will be issued and shared with service providers periodically to identify, develop network performance issues and thus improve the services provided to individual, institutional and customers.



Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "The launch of a coverage centre is part of a series of important initiatives launched by the TRA in order to achieve the ultimate goal of any government action, which is to delight the customers. The UAE is one of the leading countries in the field of telecommunications as the mobile networks in the country of the finest networks compared to developed countries. Mobile coverage is available throughout the country, including developing and interior areas, and even good results in these surveys are not the end of the road. We see it as an incentive to move forward and to maintain the excellent level we have. In addition, strive to reach higher levels and provide excellent telecommunications services to citizens and residents of the UAE."