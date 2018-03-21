Khalifa bin Tahnoun visits Special Olympics Regional Games events in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khalifa witnessed a basketball game between the national teams of the UAE and Egypt, and then toured several other events and sporting competitions with many teams.



He also witnessed other sporting activities and events that were held as part of the games, which included shows about health, eyesight and general fitness that were presented by leading specialists in a modern and fun style to participating athletes, guests and visitors.



Sheikh Khalifa met a number of the volunteering martyrs’ families who are participating to support the efforts of the organisers of the ninth Special Olympics Regional Games in Abu Dhabi.



He expressed his admiration and appreciation at their efforts and their commitment to the nation, saying their children sacrificed their lives for the elevation of the nation, so it is not surprising to see their sense of nationalism and responsibility.



More than 1,000 athletes from 31 countries are participating in the ninth Special Olympics Regional Games, which represents the biggest athletic event held before the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019.



The athletes will compete in 16 disciplines held at eight different locations: ADNEC, Zayed Sports City, Yas Marina Circuit, New York University Abu Dhabi, Officers Club, Mubadala Arena, Al Jazira Club, and Al Forsan Club.