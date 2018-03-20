Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE’s support for people of determination with Down syndrome

She added that the annual World Down Syndrome Day, which takes place on 21st March, will carry the theme, "What I Bring to My Community," with the aim of raising the awareness of the community, individuals and organisations about this category of people and their energies and ability to give and participate in the community.



"In the UAE, we feel the support and attention for people of determination with Down syndrome, through the services offered to them and relevant legislation and laws, especially the national policy to empower them, which aims to promote the role of organisations and individuals in the UAE community to empower and rehabilitate people of determination, as well as the participation of all community members in occasions and events that are held for them, as their interaction is as an integral part of the community," Buhumaid said.



She valued the efforts of the Emirates Down Syndrome Association, which is committed to empowering and integrating this category into society. This is because of their faith in their various talents, which need to be polished through specialised educational programmes to develop their mental and physical abilities in order to help them adapt within the community and become its effective members.



She expressed her pride in the fact that the UAE is one of the first countries to sign the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and its subsidiary optional protocol, which made it the first country in the Middle East region to get an opportunity to host the World Down Syndrome Congress 2020 in Dubai. This has established its stature as a country, which supports and strengthens the complete integration of People of Determination.