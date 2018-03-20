Sheikha Fatima a role model for mothers, a symbol of giving, says Hamdan bin Zayed

Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks while presenting a gift of five life-size bronze sculptures of the most important land and marine species in Abu Dhabi to Sheikha Fatima on Tuesday as a token of gratitude to her for carrying forward the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"The achievements made by the Emirati women through the past decades are a source of pride, not only for the UAE but for the whole world," said Sheikh Hamdan.

"The directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, enabled women of the UAE to play a vital role in shaping the bright future of the country," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan also referred to the values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in environment protection and preservation of natural resources.

"It is our duty to continue this legacy and to always do what is necessary to ensure a better life for the generations to come," he added.

Sheikha Fatima said she was pleased with the sculptures, symbolising nature, which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan took time and efforts to nurture.

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Secretary-General of EAD, said the collection of sculptures, named "Jewels of Abu Dhabi," depicts UAE’s iconic species the Arabian Oryx, Dugong, Hawksbill Turtle, Flamingo and Saker Falcon.

She revealed that the sculptures, made by Jill Parker, a leading artist in bronze animal sculptures, will be displayed to the public at the Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.