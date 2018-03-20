Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO Board meeting

Abu Dhabi’s developed infrastructure has enabled it to become the first city in the Middle East to host the Special Olympics Regional and World Games within one year, which will attract over 7,000 athletes from over 170 countries, he added.

Sheikh Khalid said that the emirate’s hosting of the games has the support and patronage of the country’s leadership, represented by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Khalid congratulated the Emirati champions who are ZHO members for participating in various sports and winning gold, silver and bronze medals while confirming the ZHO’s support for the country’s hosting of the World Games next year.

Sheikh Khalid also praised the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the ZHO, its centres and beneficiaries, which will enable it to achieve its goals and realise the ambitions of the wise leadership for its targeted categories.

The board of the ZHO approved the minutes of their previous meeting and reviewed the decisions that were implemented. Sheikh Khalid presented a report to the board’s members that highlighted the key developments that took place since its last meeting, which included various ZHO’s activities, most notably the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding, as well as the planning of a series of various activities and events by the ZHO’s centres.