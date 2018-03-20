Sheikha Fatima expresses happiness at GWU winning 2018 WSIS prize

  • Tuesday 20, March 2018 in 10:14 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has expressed her happiness at GWU winning the 2018 World Summit on the Information Society, WSIS, prize in recognition of its international pioneering initiatives in Information and Communications Technology, ICT.

In her remarks on the occasion of winning the award in Geneva on Tuesday, Sheikh Fatima said that the UAE is one of the pioneering countries in the use of the Internet and is constantly educating children, especially the youth, on the right ways to use social media.

Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Office at Geneva, received the award.

During the meeting attended by a number of international delegations, Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, presented the award to Al Zaabi on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held at the International Conference Centre Geneva, CICG, where the winner of the award met the Secretary-General of the Union.