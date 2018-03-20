Sheikha Fatima expresses happiness at GWU winning 2018 WSIS prize

In her remarks on the occasion of winning the award in Geneva on Tuesday, Sheikh Fatima said that the UAE is one of the pioneering countries in the use of the Internet and is constantly educating children, especially the youth, on the right ways to use social media.

Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Office at Geneva, received the award.

During the meeting attended by a number of international delegations, Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, presented the award to Al Zaabi on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held at the International Conference Centre Geneva, CICG, where the winner of the award met the Secretary-General of the Union.