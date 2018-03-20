Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses launch of 23rd ECSSR Annual Conference

ECSSR conference is being held under the theme, "Future Studies," and will continue Wednesday in the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Hall at the headquarters of the ECSSR in Abu Dhabi.

The launch was attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ECSSR, as well as leading experts and specialists in regional and international affairs and future studies, members of the diplomatic corps, military officers and personnel, researchers, academics, writers, journalists and media professionals.

"We thank His Highness and express our pride and honour for his wise leadership and honest and accurate vision of the present and future in this giving country," Sheikh Nahyan said, in his speech during the launch.

He explained that caring about the future and foreseeing its prospects is a key part of the UAE’s development, which was clear in the thinking, planning and work of the country’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"As we celebrate the Year of Zayed the giving, we are honoured and proud that he always worked for the present and prepared for the future, because of his wisdom, courage, fairness and unique tolerance. The UAE’s leaders walk on the same path that was established by the founding leader with the people of the country that looks to the future with hope and confidence, which is reflected by the presence of a ministry that specialises in its future," he added.

Sheikh Nahyan presented many key ideas on the role of tolerance in creating the future, most notably that the future requires continuous work to eliminate hatred and fear of others and reverse the undesirable effects of globalisation.