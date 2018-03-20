Sheikha Fatima donates US$1 million to support refugee women's fund

The Fund, launched in 2000 in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the U.N. High Commission for Refugees, seeks to provide protection and assistance for refugee woman and children.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said that the UAE's aid programmes and initiatives are in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the ERC. "The UAE leadership continues to step up its efforts to ensure the stability of displaced persons and refugees, with the aim to return to their homeland feeling safe and secure," she added.

Her Highness went on to say that the UAE has always placed the plight of refugees and displaced persons at the forefront of its foreign aid agenda, to help ease their suffering and improve their dire living conditions. "The strengthening of partnerships between humanitarian organisations is necessary to improve the status of refugees, and draw attention to their urgent needs. The UAE's refugee aid policy reflects the values of tolerance, love, and brotherhood between peoples, as instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

Sheikha Fatima expressed her hope that the Fund for Refugee Women will make greater strides in assisting vulnerable communities, and providing refugee women and children with necessary support and better living conditions, away from the consequences of natural disasters, crises and wars. She highlighted the role the UNHCR plays in providing care and protection for the millions of displaced persons and refugees across dozens of countries, adding that she is proud of the strong partnership between the Fund and UNHCR, which promotes wider horizons of cooperation and serves the interests of refugee women and children.

Her Highness directed for the donation to be distributed in aid programmes and initiatives that directly benefit refugee women residing in marginalised areas, improving their conditions, and providing them with basic necessities for their individual and family needs.

Marking the Mother's Day, Sheikha Fatima called on the international community to shoulder its humanitarian responsibilities towards refugee women, children, and youth fleeing violence and persecution. "With the increasing number of refugees and displaced persons as a result of wars and crises around the world, united efforts to provide greater protections for the vulnerable must be applied," she added.

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, highlighted the importance of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's generous role in providing humanitarian aid and strengthening solidarity with victims of crises and disasters around the world. "This latest donation to the Fund for Refugee Women confirms Her Highness' ardour to ensure that the lives of women are improved across the world."

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the aid authority has developed a plan to make the most of Her Highness' contribution, and implement development projects and initiatives to improve the lives of women and children. He went on to say that this latest donation will see the expansion of the programmes and initiatives that will benefit displaced persons.

For his part, Khalid Khalifa, Regional Representative of the UNHCR Gulf Area Office, commended Sheikha Fatima's humanitarian initiatives that strongly contribute to alleviating the suffering of refugees, preserving their human dignity, and improving the level of care provided to them. He added that the Fund reflects Her Highness' keenness to improve the life of displaced persons, especially women and children, the most vulnerable among refugee populations.