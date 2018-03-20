Year of Zayed Balloon concludes tour of several Jordanian cities

The balloon started in Petra and travelled through Al Karak and Disah in Wadi Ram, to celebrate the Year of Zayed with a wide public presence.

At the end of its tour, the balloon and its technical team met with Prince Hamza bin Al Hussain, President of the Royal Jordanian Aerial Sports Club, in his office in Amman, who conveyed the appreciation of King Abdullah II Jordan, for the efforts of the UAE people to promote traditional Arab identity and culture and Jordanian culture.

Prince Hamza highlighted the desire of King Abdullah II to support Arab and Emirati talents in promoting traditional Arab civilisation that calls for tolerance and communication between the world’s people and communities, which was reflected by the balloon’s activities. He added that Jordan’s leadership and people respect and commemorate the memory of the UAE’s founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who is appreciated by Arab and human history for his contributions to humanity.

Captain Al Mansouri said that the balloon’s tour of Jordan is part of an Arab and international tour led by the Emirati people, to promote international tolerance and communication and the UAE’s spirit of peace.