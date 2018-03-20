UAE Ambassador to India participates in Rising India Summit

During the summit, Al Banna met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the summit by delivering a keynote speech.

In his speech Prime Minister Modi stated that his government has been working on a policy that aims to "head east," and "work fast."

Modi stressed that his vision of the rise of India depends on combining factors that have been previously ignored while further adding that his government’s ability to eliminate corruption and make changes in India relies on the country’s citizens and their aspirations.

The summit, which aims to highlight the rising international stature of India and its determination to benefit from opportunities to create a better future, was attended by intellectuals and scholars from around the world, as well as prominent figures in politics, diplomacy, business, sports and government, along with several Indian ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Defence, and Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Trade, Industry and Civil Aviation.