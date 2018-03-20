NMC announces Youth Media Council members

The names of the council members were disclosed at an event attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and NMC Chairman, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairwoman of the Emirates Youth Council, and Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, NMC Director-General.

UAE citizen members are: Hamad A. Alaydaroos, Abdulla Al Neyadi, Rafed Ahmed Al Harithi, Mariam Al Zaabi, Shaima Al Ammari, Maitha Al Gergawi and Alia Bujsaim.

Shehabaddin Al Serri from Yemen, Hameed Yousuf from India, Manar Mohamad from Syria, and Amira Mohammad and Hadeel Hussam from Egypt, were also appointed as members.

The Youth Media Council jury selected the 12 members from 153 candidates nominated for membership based on a number of set conditions and criteria. The stipulations included that each member have a distinguished media background and a demonstrable record of media achievements and creative ideas. They were also required to be media or college students, between 18 and 30 years, and have the status of UAE citizen or resident.

"NMC’s Youth Media Council is an embodiment of the confidence that our wise leadership places in the UAE’s young people. It also reflects the importance attached to their contribution to the process of change and development, which is needed to ensure our national media is ready to embrace the future. The council is a conduit that provides the opportunity for young people to formulate a strong information message in line with the aspirations of the youth category, which constitutes the largest demographic of the UAE community," Dr. Al Jaber said.

"The Youth Media Council marks the beginning of a new phase in which young people will play an integral role in supporting the National Media Council's strategy of developing the UAE’s media sector. NMC has full confidence in the country’s youth and in their expertise and ability to actively participate in the development of the country’s media industry," he added.

Minister Al Mazrui said that forming the Youth Media Council, which is an initiative from the NMC that seeks to empower young citizens, will effectively engage them in the efforts to build the future of media in the UAE and the region. The initiative harnesses the talent and energy of the youth, channeling it towards crafting and spreading the UAE’s message of tolerance and coexistence to the world.

She added that the Youth Media Council is a great addition to the Youth Councils embedded in ministries and institutions across the UAE, asserting that these councils have proven highly successful, setting a global benchmark for youth engagement. "Members of these councils have proven capable of working in parallel with the country’s leadership in both government and private entities," she noted, adding, "They have acted as true leaders, bearing the responsibilities entrusted to them, and arming themselves with science, knowledge, and the moral values of our nation."

The Youth Media Council Chairwoman applauded Dr. Al Jaber for his great efforts in empowering the youth in all the institutions he directs. She said that Dr. Al Jaber is committed to guiding and constantly supporting the youth, as well as attending Youth Circles and other youth-centric events in the UAE. She also asserted that Dr. Al Jaber’s actions embody the vision of the UAE leadership to place the Emirati people at the core of all development efforts in the country.

Al Mansouri, in turn, congratulated the selected members, emphasising the importance of their role. He also offered his thanks to those applicants who hadn’t been selected and assured the council's keenness to continue communicating with them. He encouraged them to continue participating in NMC’s various activities and events, that he said, will enhance their experience and better qualify them to become members of the Youth Media Council in the future.

NMC has given the task of selecting members of its Youth Media Council to a specialised committee comprising experts and specialists in the media sector, under the supervision of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri.