Family safety the way to community safety: Noura Al Suwaidi

She highlighted the pivotal role families can play in empowering the community, by addressing the social and economic changes being witnessed by the country and the entire world in a smart and conscientious manner.

In a speech marking International Mother’s Day on 21st March, Al Suwaidi said that the GWU is keen, with the support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to educate mothers, provide them with appropriate programmes, and ensure that the relations between mothers and fathers are balanced and based on understanding.

She added that the country is committed to supporting mothers to gain access to good healthcare and is keen to protect their lives and their children.

Al Suwaidi added that the UAE has prioritised the family and that the UAE Cabinet recently adopted a national family policy, which will involve training specialists to provide family guidance and programmes, advise people who are about to get married and assist them with obtaining financial planning skills. The policy will also include a legal framework to protect children and families and will form a federal coordination council, which will include key pillars related to marriage, raising children, family protection and promoting good motherhood, she added while stressing that the policy is derived from the vision of the Mother of the UAE, Sheikha Fatima, the leading supporter of the stability of Emirati families.

The GWU Director congratulated Sheikha Fatima and all mothers in the UAE and the Arab world on the occasion.