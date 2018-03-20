UAE, Korea discuss technology and knowledge cooperation

During the meeting, they hashed out the development of economic and investment relations between Abu Dhabi and South Korea through enhancing the channels of communication between the two sides.

Al Hajeri emphasised Abu Dhabi's government keenness to develop areas of cooperation with South Korea aimed at enhancing economic and investment relations between the two friendly countries and benefiting from the development projects implemented by Abu Dhabi government.

He pointed out that Abu Dhabi is in the process of implementing several development projects, which the emirate's government is focusing on, in order to enhance the role of the non-oil sectors and increase their contribution to the emirate's GDP and achieve sustainable economic development.

Ambassador Kang-Ho, in turn, described their bilateral relations as distinguished, especially in light of the remarkable convergence between the two governments during the past years, through the singing of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding for joint cooperation in many areas, most notably renewable energy fields.

He also expressed his country's interest in enhancing the role of the private sector and creating a strategic partnership between the Korean and UAE companies, aiming that official delegations' visits will contribute to the development of these partnerships for the benefit of both countries. mutual benefit and benefit of the peoples of the two friendly countries.