Zayed Humanitarian Campaign concludes health mission in Zanzibar

In a joint initiative between Zayed Giving Initiative, the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, the Saudi-German Hospital, the Emirates Volunteering Centre and in coordination with the Tanzanian Ministry of Health, the event was attended by a number of volunteer doctors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Zanzibar.

The volunteer medical mission was organised as part of promoting joint work between UAE and Zanzibar's health, voluntary and humanitarian institutions in line with the Year of Zayed 2018 and in response to an official invitation from the Tanzanian government.

This voluntary medical mission is a continuation of the humanitarian tasks of the Zayed Giving Initiative in a number of countries, which has been able to reach 10 million children and elderly people and perform more than 10,000 surgeries using its mobile clinics and mobile hospitals equipped with state-of-the-art technology.