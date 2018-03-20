Zaki Nusseibeh honours Sheikh Zayed’s legacy at Riyadh International Book Fair

The seminar, led by Saudi journalist Ibrahim Al-Helali, reviewed the deep-rooted UAE-Saudi relations established early on by the late Sheikh Zayed that encompassed the nations’ common interests and their solidarity during challenging times, highlighting their religious bond, brotherly ties and shared cultural heritage.

Dr. Nusseibeh went on to describe the late Sheikh Zayed as a true visionary who aspired to achieve peace, coexistence and cooperation between countries. Characterised for his tolerance and respect for all, he favoured peaceful dialogue and reconciliation to resolve disputes and aimed to unite people from all walks of life to achieve happiness, well-being and prosperity for humanity.

He described Sheikh Zayed as a symbol of Arab unity and a leading force in establishing strong foreign relations among all Gulf States, highlighting his pivotal role in working with Saudi Arabia on the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). On a regional level, he sought to help resolve differences and strengthen relations between countries in the region through constructive interaction bringing cohesion and solidarity to the Arab world. The late Sheikh Zayed was determined to build strategic economic partnerships linked to global humanitarian principles, in line with his dedication to philanthropy on many levels.

Following the seminar, Dr. Nusseibeh commented, "I would like to thank the organisers of this exhibition for their warm welcome and hospitality, and for granting me the honour of participating in this seminar on the late Sheikh Zayed during his centennial year. It is wonderful to witness firsthand the strong relationship enjoyed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates."

"There is no doubt that the Riyadh International Book Fair is one of the largest and most prestigious in the world as evidenced by its reputation garnered through its great achievements. Through the fair we have witnessed a plethora of new initiatives including translation projects, encyclopedias and movie theatres, in addition to a dedicated section for children which encourages youth to read and enrich their knowledge. This exhibition represents an important cultural experience that reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s exemplary standing in the cultural and educational fields," added Dr. Nusseibeh.

Nidal al-Masri, a representative from the Public Relations and Protocol Committee at the Riyadh International Book Fair, who attended the session, said that the late Sheikh Zayed has built in the UAE not only a great nation, but a model one, thanks to his visionary leadership and wisdom. He added that the late Sheikh Zayed’s story is one that must be diligently passed on to younger generations, to ensure that his landmark achievements remain the hearts and minds of people for years to come.

Several Saudi intellectuals, writers and journalists who attended the seminar expressed their delight at the UAE being named a guest of honour at the fair, particularly given that it coincides with the UAE’s Year of Zayed. Saudi attendees expressed their deep appreciation for the late Sheikh Zayed's and the unforgettable impact he has had on the region’s continued development.