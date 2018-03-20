ERC launches first aid training for women in rural Yemen

  • Tuesday 20, March 2018 in 1:07 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has launched a first aid training course targeting women in the Al-Hadba region in Yemen's Hadramaut Governorate. The course is implemented in cooperation with the SAMA Development Institute, an independent not-for-profit research institute.
The latest course is part of the ERC's comprehensive health-training programmes in the area, which provides a variety of educational activities in health and environmental safety and awareness.
 
The 3-month training programme will see participants receive intensive training in first aid and other skills.
 
Ahmed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the ERC Team, said that the authority seeks to extend the reach its educational programmes to as many people as possible, including in remote areas in the country, adding that the efforts also aim to support local authorities in their efforts to provide Yemenis with healthcare and stability.