Sawab Centre launches campaign to highlight remarkable contributions of women

Sawab’s latest campaign is inspired by the efforts of the General Women's Union in the UAE, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to support women’s advancement and affirm their status as an equal partner to men both in building the nation and in supporting global causes.

The campaign will draw attention to the remarkable contributions of women in all walks of life the community, workplace, home, and nation and will highlight in particular the stories of women who overcame family and societal limitations or expectations to achieve success in their chosen fields. As part of the campaign, the Sawab Centre will tweet in recognition of a Ugandan woman who risks her life to save refugee girls, an Egyptian university student who overcame blindness to graduate near the top of her class, and many others who surmounted challenges to become heroes to us all.

To coincide with the celebration of Mother’s Day on the 21st of March, the campaign will also highlight the lives and examples of extraordinary mothers who fought to protect their families and preserve their communities in the face of conflict or oppression. In contrast, the Sawab Centre will also catalogue the myriad ways in which terrorist groups try to diminish the roles of women and girls, including by enslaving, brutalising, and trafficking in them.

#WeTweetForHer is the Sawab Centre’s twenty-sixth social media campaign either to directly counter terrorist messages or present positive alternatives to their violent and divisive ideologies. Other Sawab campaigns have focused on terrorism’s devastation of families, communities, and ancient civilisations, as well as positive themes such as national pride and the powerful impact of youth.

Since its launch in July 2015, the Sawab Centre has encouraged governments, communities, and individual voices to engage proactively to counteract violent extremism online. Over this time, the Centre has given voice to the millions of people around the world who oppose Daesh and other terrorist groups, while supporting efforts to expose these groups’ sadistic and criminal nature.