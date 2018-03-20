MOHRE to receive applications for Emiratisation Award until April 12

“The Ministry is keen on helping all private sector companies working in the UAE with a 3-year valid license at least to apply for the Award,” she said.

The UAE Emiratisation Award is an incentive and a motivator to achieve a broader, deeper and wider vision of integrating the role of the private sector in the employment of Emiratis.

She expounded that the Award helps in promoting a culture of excellence and positive competitive spirit among private sector establishments, encouraging the private sector companies to provide a work environment that attracts national human resources and enhance contribution of the private sector to achieve the objectives of the national agenda and the UAE Vision 2021.

She called on all eligible private sector companies to take part in the Award, which is held every two years.

The winners will be granted exclusive privileges to encourage them to continue recruiting the UAE citizens, she said, noting that a special Award will be given for “Emiratisation Pioneer” based on specific criteria.

The Award is composed of four categories that are specified based on the number of employees in establishments, and these include large-sized enterprises (1000+ employees), medium-sized enterprises (500-999 employees), small-sized enterprises (up to 499 employees) and advanced technology companies which is a new category added to the Award.

Five criteria have been developed to assess applicants for this Award. These criteria include the private sector establishments’ contribution to issues and activities of the employment of Emiratis and the development of Emiratis’ capabilities, whether administrative, professional, technical or behavioral, in addition to developing their skills, training and motivating, and communicating with them.

They also include ways to develop and implement strategies that take into account Emiratisation trends, objectives, policies, programs and indicators; and that provides clear mechanisms for strategy implementation and follow-up along with the role and practices of senior management - heads, managers and supervisors – in determining a vision and mechanism to deal with Emiratisation and ways to realize the objective of Emiratisation.

The Award winners are planned to be categorized under Platinum, Gold and Silver categories based on the above criteria, the Assistant Undersecretary said.

She underscored the Ministry’s commitment to the principles of transparency and neutrality in choosing the winners in line with the best practices for assessment carried out be specialists.