Mohamed bin Zayed directs allocation of grant for Emirati students of Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

The grant includes the UAE students who will join the university in the future. The gesture is part of His Highness' keenness on qualifying Emirati students scientifically and intellectually with the best skills and the latest expertise in the prestigious universities.



This came when Sheikh Mohamed received today at Al Bahr Palace, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Education and Knowledge Department; Professor Jean Chambaz, President of Sorbonne University; Dr. Mugheer Al Kaili, Vice President of Paris-Sorbonne University- Abu Dhabi; the French Ambassador to the UAE, Ludovic Pouille, and other educational figures in the University.



Al Nuaimi extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his unlimited support for the educational system and the launch of more innovative ideas and initiatives to explore the future.



He also noted that Sheikh Mohamed's support underscores the desire of the wise leadership to qualify Emirati cadres and equip them with knowledge and science.



Professor Jean Chambaz also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his substantial support, while noting that the support reflects the achievements accomplished by the University and opens up qualitative leaps to new horizons of the academic programmes that are consistent with the expectations of the UAE students and meet the priorities of the country's educational policy.



He concluded that the grant emphasises that education represents the main pillar of the development that catapults the country to knowledge-based economy and that Sheikh Mohamed's vision set basis of a global, modern education that keeps pace with the UAE's aspirations towards the future.