UAE's happiness celebrations have human and civilised dimensions, says Al Roumi

Speaking on the occasion of the international event, Al Roumi said that the UAE under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is determined to continue the march of happiness that sets human beings as its prime focus and goal.



The minister added, "For the UAE, happiness is a continuous drive and not an event to be celebrated once a year and the UAE government is determined to carry on its unrelenting efforts, across the different government departments, for building capacities, preparing national cadres, launching programs, initiatives and projects and fostering an inspiring environment for attaining the objective of placing the country as a leading player in happiness worldwide".