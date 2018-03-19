Nahyan bin Mubarak receives guests of Khalifa International Date Palm Award

Sheikh Nahyan and the high-profile audience discussed a host of issues concerning the award and efforts being made to develop the date palm cultivation in the UAE Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, José Graziano da Silva, Director-General of Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Prof. Abdelouahhab Zayed, Secretary - General of the Award, and a number senior officials and board members of the Award, attended the meeting.