Abdullah bin Zayed, Khalid Al Khalifa open new Bahraini Embassy building in Abu Dhabi

These solid foundations were laid by former leaders and fathers, built and bolstered by the late Amir Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Their wise policies were continued by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



This came as Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Khalid opened the new premises of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Abu Dhabi.



The event was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Abdullah Al Masaood, Chairman of the National Consultative Council, NCC; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; a number of officials; heads of Arab, GCC and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the country, and businesspersons.



Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Sheikh Khalid on the occasion of the opening of the new headquarters and praised the huge efforts of the diplomatic mission to enhance ties between the two fraternal countries which represent a unique model of ties based on strong historic pillars that have been enhanced under the leadership President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.



The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Moawda, said in his speech that the opening of the new premises of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the UAE reflects the strong and outstanding ties between the two countries and their peoples as well as represents the deep-rooted historic fraternal relations.



The Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for its backing and support as well as to all of the efforts and to the authorities who contributed to the success of this important landmark.



During the opening ceremony, a documentary was screened, entitled "Bahrain and UAE: deep-rooted fraternal relations".