Mohamed bin Zayed receives representatives of Special Olympics Higher Committee

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the latest developments of the Games and Abu Dhabi's readiness for hosting the 2019 Special Olympics World Games.

He lauded the tireless efforts being made by the committee in ensuring the success of the event in a way that is befitting of the UAE international standing, urging all parties concerned to leave no stone unturned to secure the success of the bigger event in 2019.

Sheikh Mohamed paid special thanks to the 3000 volunteers who are working 24/7 to ensure that the event will prove a source of pride for the UAE.

"Such sports events play a major role in integrating people of determination into the society across all world countries ," said Sheikh Mohamed.

For their part, the organising committee delegation thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the significant support he is providing to ensure the success of the global event, affirming that the UAE capita has all that it takes to host the Special Olympics World Games next year.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Director of the President's Protocol Office at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019; and a number of sheikhs and senior executives along with UAE nationals.