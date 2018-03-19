Mohamed bin Zayed receives ERC relief team operating in Yemen

The delegation was accompanied by Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ERC, and Dr. Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, ERC's Secretary General.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the humanitarian works - implemented by the UAE in implementation of the of the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan - are deemed deep-rooted and unwavering approach of the country's policy which has an outstanding record of humanitarian, charitable and relief initiatives worldwide.

Sheikh Mohamed added that the ERC embodies this approach in its initiatives, programmes and works to support the needy peoples and countries, which is obviously seen in the humanitarian and relief role in Yemen.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated that the humanitarian and charitable role played by the UAE is historic, stressing that the UAE will spare no efforts to enhance its humanitarian role and responsibilities towards the people of Yemen.

He also praised the efforts exerted by the ERC to support the fraternal people in various Yemeni areas and districts, despite the difficult circumstances and challenges in these areas. He called for continuing work and exerting more efforts to provide humanitarian aid and establishing development projects and programmes aimed at helping and alleviating the suffering of the Yemenis.

''Emiratis have proven that they are eligible to discharge their responsibility and are worth the UAE leadership's confidence.'' Sheikh Mohamed said.

Addressing the relief organisation's team in Yemen, Sheikh Mohamed said," The UAE leadership and people are proud of your charitable efforts and appreciate your field efforts in Yemen despite the hard circumstances."

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed wished them luck and success to accomplish their humanitarian missions in Yemen.

Among those who attended Sheikh Mohamed's Majlis were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs (ZHO); a number of Sheikhs; ministers, and senior officials.