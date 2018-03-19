FNC panel gives initial approval to draft report on NMC's policy

The draft report was approved during a meeting of the committee in attendance of its head and other members.

Naema Al Sharhan, chairperson of the committee, said the committee had given its initial green light for the report during today's meeting and the final approval will be given in the next meeting following thorough review.

She noted that the NMC's policy is of one of the high important national issues and will receive considerable discussions as it touches many segments of the local community.

According to Federal Law No.11 of 2016, NMC is the federal government body entrusted to oversee and undertake the media affairs in the United Arab Emirates on the mainland and in free zones. The scope of NMC includes traditional media such as newspapers and magazines and digital media platforms. NMC is affiliated with the Cabinet and its main seat is in Abu Dhabi city.

NMC issues licences to media institutions and follows up on all printed, published and broadcast media content in the country and those imported from abroad. As per the law, NMC is mandated to: develop the UAE’s media policy; draft media legislation and ensure its execution; co-ordinate the media policy between the emirates in line with the UAE’s domestic and foreign policy and ensure support for the federation and project national unity.

National Media Council provides many e-Services in the media sector to individuals and government entities.