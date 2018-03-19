UAE obtains membership of International committee on education

The newly gained membership is yet a new testament to the efforts made by the country's leadership in promotion of the UAE presence in international events addressing issues of education, innovation, culture and human development.

The committee consists of 38 members, most of them are UNESCO members in addition to other international agencies working in areas of education and development including UNICEF, World Bank, UNDP, International Labour Organsiation and OECD.

The committee includes members from regional organisations and private sector agencies that promote education as a basic human right.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, has affirmed the UAE leadership's determination to support all international efforts focused on advancing educational levels across all world countries.

"The UAE is consistently working with different world agencies concerned with education to develop joint frameworks that ensure integrated achievement of the Fourth Goal of the SDGs 2030, which is education," said the minister.

Mohra Al Matyousi, Director of the Regional Centre for Educational Planning, a UNESCO-affiliated centre based in the UAE since 2007, represents the country in the steering committee.