The youth are the hope of today, leaders of the future: Sheikha Fatima

She added that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, has prioritised the youth and provided them with care.

The UAE has amazed the world as a unique model of encouraging the youth, by establishing a special council for them, led by the youngest minister in the world, and by appointing young ministers for advanced sciences and artificial intelligence, due to the belief of the wise leadership in the role of the youth as future leaders, she elaborated.

She made her statement during an honouring ceremony held by the General Secretariat of the Arab League at its headquarters to grant her a medal of honour and the title, "The Spirit of Humanity and Spring of Giving in the Arab World," at the launch of first forum for young Arab leaders in Cairo, which is being held between 19th and 21st March, 2018, under the slogan, "Generations that Preserve the Nation’s History," and the patronage of the Arab League and in co-operation with civil society organisations and the "Arab Youth Council for Comprehensive Development," as part of the "Arab Youth Council for Comprehensive Development Award for Excellent Arab Youth."

In her speech, which was delivered on her behalf by Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the FDF, Sheikha Fatima called on the world to protect the youth in areas of conflicts and wars from the dangers of violence and violations of their rights, as some areas in the Arab region are witnessing wars and conflicts, where children, youth and women are tragically suffering.

"From this platform of righteousness and justice, I am highlighting the importance of uniting regional and international humanitarian efforts to improve the conditions of the youth and protect them and bless the UAE’s related efforts, by providing safe areas for them and their families, as well as moral and financial support, and improving their health and education and protecting them from violence, poverty, famine, disease and ignorance," Sheikha Fatima said.

"I am delighted to meet with you today in Cairo, which was blessed by Allah Almighty as a city of peace, unity and compassion, and enjoys ties of brotherhood, friendship, love and loyalty with the UAE. I would like to express my appreciation to the Egyptian leadership, government and people for hosting us, appreciating our efforts, and welcoming the youth of the Arab world," she further added.

She also stressed that the appreciation that she received today is an honour and a new responsibility, but she is positive that everyone can overcome and achieve the giving, growth and co-operation they desire to serve humanity.

"This is a great opportunity to talk to my sons and daughters, the youth, who represent tomorrow’s wealth and future hopes," she said to the youth at the conference.

Al Rumaithi received the award on behalf of Sheikha Fatima.