UAE President issues decrees ratifying bilateral agreements

The agreements that were ratified include agreements with Ecuador, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Cameroon to prevent the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

His Highness also ratified agreements between the UAE and Tajikistan in the field of security and counter-terrorism, operational and strategic cooperation agreements with India, and with Thailand on strategic security affairs. His Highness also ratified agreements with Saint Kitts and Nevis and Georgia, to encourage and protect mutual investments.

Protocols to amend the mutual visa exemption agreements for holders of diplomatic and ordinary passports with Costa Rica, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Montenegro and Salvador were also ratified.

His Highness also ratified an agreement on defence cooperation with the United States of America, as well as four cooperation agreements with Nigeria on the transfer of sentenced persons, legal and judicial cooperation in civil and commercial affairs, legal assistance in criminal affairs, and the extradition of criminals.

The UAE President also issued Decrees concerning the UAE's accession to the International Solar Alliance, its ratification of the Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (1965) issued by the International Maritime Organisation, the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's, OIC, Women Development Organisation statute.

The Official Gazette shall publish these decrees in its latest issue.