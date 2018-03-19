UAE’s happiness journey started by Sheikh Zayed: Nahyan bin Mubarak

In his statement marking the annual International Day of Happiness on 20th March, Sheikh Nahyan said that the happiness of the UAE’s harmonious people is the ultimate goal of the country, whose foundations established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and further developed under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the UAE has achieved a milestone in achieving the happiness, well-being and prosperity of its citizens and residents, and is renowned in the region and around the world for its happiness and quality of life while noting that the country has acquired the first position in the Arab world in the Global Happiness Index 2017 and occupies the 21st position internationally in having the happiest population, based on GDP, average health age, social support and other indices.

The efficiency of UAE government policies and national programmes and initiatives in achieving the happiness of the UAE community, with all its nationalities, cultures and religions, highlights the priority given by the UAE’s leadership, government and people to the values of happiness, positivity, tolerance and pluralism, he concluded.