Dubai CP attends Special Olympics IX Mena Games in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Hamdan attended competitions of basketball, table tennis and volleyball, along with a number of other sporting events.

More than 1,000 athletes from 32 countries have travelled to Abu Dhabi to take part in these games, which is the first major sporting event ahead of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. Athletes will take part in 16 different sports that will be hosted at eight different venues including ADNEC, Zayed Sports City, Yas Marina Circuit, NYUAD, Officer’s Club, Mubadala IPC Arena, Al Jazira Sports Club and Al Forsan Club. Entry across all the sites is open to the public.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.