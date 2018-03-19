UAE leadership has made happiness a way of life: Amal Al Qubaisi

She added that the concept of happiness is clear in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to make the happiness of the country’s citizens a priority, as well as in the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, that all government policies, programmes and services must create a positive and happy community, and provide a suitable environment to make people, families and employees happy, and make positivity as a fundamental value of the UAE community.

In a statement marking the annual International Day of Happiness on 20th March, Al Qubaisi went on to say that the UAE leads the world in making happiness a way of life for its citizens, residents and visitors throughout the year, while highlighting annual surveys that confirm that the youth from other Arab countries have expressed their desire to live in the UAE and wish that their own countries can follow the UAE’s model of development and provide the same job opportunities and quality of life. "This proves that everyone feels that the UAE is the country of happiness and the land of dreams that all people aspire to live in," she continued.

The FNC Speaker added that the outcomes of the Global Happiness Report 2018, issued by the United Nations Sustainable Development Network in Rome, show that the UAE people are among the 11 happiest people in the world. The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, aims to occupy the first position, as per the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, she explained.

Dr. Al Qubaisi noted that the UAE has had a fundamental goal since its establishment, which is the happiness of its people, as the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was keen to provide his people with happiness. The country has also considered standards of happiness in its strategic plans, through establishing the Ministry of Happiness and drafting its development strategy and economic vision for 2030, which will be adopted by all ministry and government authorities to make the people happy, she concluded.